How Paulina Porizkova Embraced Her Age By Stripping Down For A Photo Shoot
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has spent the last few years healing from deep personal trauma.
In 2019, she discovered her ex-husband, Ric Ocasek of The Cars, dead in the home they shared. Even worse, she learned the next day that he had recently cut her out of his will, per Page Six. Porizkova subsequently went through a period of financial turmoil. "... I had nothing to live on," she said in an interview in February. "I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in." In May, she revealed that although she was now more financially stable and still grieving, noting that she still cries "almost every day" over Ocasek's death.
But now Porizkova seems ready to bounce back, and has returned to her modeling roots. At 56, she's making a very important point about aging and beauty — and she's showing some skin in order to do so.
Paulina Porizkova is embracing her age
Paulina Porizkova is the face of Laura Geller Beauty's new ad campaign, "Let's Get Old Together." In addition to several videos and photos on the brand's website, Porizkova is appearing in a nearly-minute long commercial in which she sports a little black bikini. "Mature, advanced, middle aged ... Let's just say it: I am getting older," she says at the top of the ad, as she lounges by the pool. "And what's wrong with that?" She then walks by the pool showing off her svelte physique, capturing the attention of three much younger women. "Sure, I'm getting older," she says at the end of the ad. "And I'm the best I've ever been."
On Laura Geller's website, Porizkova stated that her current empowerment comes from feeling like she's in an "invisibility period," which is "between J.Lo, who is 52 but looks like she's 39, and the octogenarian who is hip and cool because she's still youthful inside." She posted the ad to her Instagram, writing, "Representation of [middle-aged women] in the media is still lacking. Well, @lauragellerbeauty is changing that narrative." She continued, "Being older is POWERFUL. Let's normalize aging — let's get older together, beautifully."
Porizkova has come a long way from being broke and crying, and the replies to her post applauded her. Model Kristen McMenamy wrote, "INCREDIBLE PAULA!!!!!!!" Celebrity trainer Ashley Borden gushed, "How is it possible I love you more each post?"