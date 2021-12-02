How Paulina Porizkova Embraced Her Age By Stripping Down For A Photo Shoot

Paulina Porizkova is the face of Laura Geller Beauty's new ad campaign, "Let's Get Old Together." In addition to several videos and photos on the brand's website, Porizkova is appearing in a nearly-minute long commercial in which she sports a little black bikini. "Mature, advanced, middle aged ... Let's just say it: I am getting older," she says at the top of the ad, as she lounges by the pool. "And what's wrong with that?" She then walks by the pool showing off her svelte physique, capturing the attention of three much younger women. "Sure, I'm getting older," she says at the end of the ad. "And I'm the best I've ever been."

On Laura Geller's website, Porizkova stated that her current empowerment comes from feeling like she's in an "invisibility period," which is "between J.Lo, who is 52 but looks like she's 39, and the octogenarian who is hip and cool because she's still youthful inside." She posted the ad to her Instagram, writing, "Representation of [middle-aged women] in the media is still lacking. Well, @lauragellerbeauty is changing that narrative." She continued, "Being older is POWERFUL. Let's normalize aging — let's get older together, beautifully."

Porizkova has come a long way from being broke and crying, and the replies to her post applauded her. Model Kristen McMenamy wrote, "INCREDIBLE PAULA!!!!!!!" Celebrity trainer Ashley Borden gushed, "How is it possible I love you more each post?"