What Ellen Pompeo And Kate Walsh's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

The dynamic between the antagonist and protagonist of a show can be a big part of why viewers keep coming back for more. The most talented actors manage to convince audiences that they despise each other and would do anything to bring the other party down. But more often than not, these same actors get along behind the scenes. They may act like each other's enemies on-screen, but they adore one another to bits once the cameras stop rolling.

Did you know that "Breaking Bad" actors Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito are friendly in real life? Cranston refers to Esposito as "a dear friend, a great actor." The same goes for Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, who are on opposite camps on the "Star Wars" films. The concept of a light side and the dark side doesn't exist for them IRL, and they even go as far as calling each other "besties." "Game of Thrones'" very own Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage are also off-screen best friends. While they may act like they hate having each other as siblings on the hit series, they're actually good friends and even became each other's roommates at one point.

On-screen feuds don't usually translate to real-life beef. Even Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh are aware of that. Contrary to what most people believe, the "Grey's Anatomy" actors are actually good friends beyond Grey Sloan Memorial.