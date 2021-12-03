Inside Paris Hilton's Birthday Wish For Britney Spears
Paris Hilton's friendship with pop princess Britney Spears goes way back. As previously reported by V Magazine, their relationship was well-documented in 2007 as they were photographed numerous times on various occasions. Fortunately, their friendship wasn't just for the cameras and they still remain fond and close of one another.
Earlier this year, Spears was named one of Time's "most influential people" of 2021. In honor of the music icon, Hilton wrote a letter for the publication as to why she remains a loved pop culture figure after all these decades. "When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She's iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop-music history," the "Stars Are Blind" songstress wrote. "When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter." Hilton continued: "Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar."
Spears made numerous headlines this year after the "Free Britney" movement became a hot topic. As noted by the Mirror, Spears was under her dad's control for 13 years and was finally set free from her conservatorship last month. In support, Hilton took to Twitter to express how happy she was about the news, describing her friend as "the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul." With that being said, it seems Hilton can't stop honoring Spears as she used social media to celebrate her birthday too.
Paris Hilton cannot wait for the next chapter in Britney Spears' life
On December 2, Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday. The "Hold It Against Me" chart-topper shared on Instagram that she felt "blessed and grateful" while expressing she had "tears of joy" on her big day. Her good pal Paris Hilton took to Twitter to wish Spears a happy birthday and shared four epic throwback images from the 2000s. In the first shot (pictured above), the duo took a selfie where they both wore black bunny ears. In the second, they posed back to back and smiled directly at the camera. The third image appeared to be a candid image of the two bumping into each other at an event while the fourth saw the pair looking super glam in stylish dresses.
"Happy Birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you! You have overcame so much this year," Hilton tweeted, adding, "So excited for this next chapter for you celebrating your freedom & your upcoming marriage! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Can't wait to see you as a beautiful [bride]."
In November, Hilton got married to Carter Reum in Bel-Air. Many high-profile celebs such as Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, and Paula Abdul attended the ceremony. According to Page Six, Spears too was invited but a close source stated: "She needs some time to get used to her new way of living."