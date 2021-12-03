Inside Paris Hilton's Birthday Wish For Britney Spears

Paris Hilton's friendship with pop princess Britney Spears goes way back. As previously reported by V Magazine, their relationship was well-documented in 2007 as they were photographed numerous times on various occasions. Fortunately, their friendship wasn't just for the cameras and they still remain fond and close of one another.

Earlier this year, Spears was named one of Time's "most influential people" of 2021. In honor of the music icon, Hilton wrote a letter for the publication as to why she remains a loved pop culture figure after all these decades. "When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She's iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop-music history," the "Stars Are Blind" songstress wrote. "When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter." Hilton continued: "Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar."

Spears made numerous headlines this year after the "Free Britney" movement became a hot topic. As noted by the Mirror, Spears was under her dad's control for 13 years and was finally set free from her conservatorship last month. In support, Hilton took to Twitter to express how happy she was about the news, describing her friend as "the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul." With that being said, it seems Hilton can't stop honoring Spears as she used social media to celebrate her birthday too.