What We Know About Aziz Ansari's Engagement

Aziz Ansari revealed his engagement to Serena Skov Campbell on December 1 during a surprise comedy set at New York's Comedy Cellar, according to Page Six. A source told the outlet the audience went nuts with excitement in response.

Prior to sharing the happy news, Ansari kept his relationship with Campbell pretty quiet on social media — they made their first debut as a couple at the 2019 U.S. Open, as seen in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Meaww. Instead, Ansari gave fans the biggest insights into his relationship through his stand-up routines.

"I'm in a relationship right now, yeah, a very wonderful woman," Ansari revealed in his 2019 comedy special "Right Now," per Bustle, gushing that they have a deep connection that is very hard to find. During a set that same year at Radio City, the actor also revealed that he had taken Campbell to meet his family, including visiting his grandmother in India, per Page Six. A source told the outlet that Ansari also spoke about his plans to marry his now-fiancee, Campbell.

But Campbell is far more than just Ansari's partner. Per her LinkedIn profile, Campbell, who is Dutch, is a forensic scientist who works at the firm PwC as a senior associate of forensic investigative analytics. As an added bonus, it looks like Campbell shares Ansari's specific brand of comedy, as he claimed in his Radio City show that she defended him — hilariously so, he explained — when they encountered racism as an interracial couple.