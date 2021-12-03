What We Know About Aziz Ansari's Engagement
Comedian Aziz Ansari is engaged. The star, best known for his roles as wannabe ladies' man Tom Haverford on "Parks and Recreation" and hopeless bachelor Dev Shah on "Master of None," seems to have finally found the one in his now-fiancee, Serena Skov Campbell, Page Six reports.
Ansari's journey to settling down wasn't an easy one. While he wrote a book — "Modern Romance: An Investigation" — that takes a rather sociological look at today's dating app culture, the comic had his own controversial moment in the dating landscape when, in a 2018 post on Babe.net, a Brooklyn woman claimed Ansari pressured her into performing a sexual act while at that star's apartment. In response to the claims, Ansari said he was "surprised and concerned" to learn their encounter was non-consensual, per CNN, revealing that he apologized to her "privately." While Ansari laid low in the fallout of the accusations, he addressed the situation as he returned to the comedy stage. " ... Ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way," Ansari said of the allegations on his 2019 comedy special "Right Now," per Vox.
Years after apologizing for any potential wrongdoing, Ansari found his future wife in Campbell. While their relationship has been relatively private, the news is now out that the two plan to get married. Here's everything you need to know about Ansari and Campbell's engagement.
Aziz Ansari's fiancee Serena Skov Campbell is a scientist
Aziz Ansari revealed his engagement to Serena Skov Campbell on December 1 during a surprise comedy set at New York's Comedy Cellar, according to Page Six. A source told the outlet the audience went nuts with excitement in response.
Prior to sharing the happy news, Ansari kept his relationship with Campbell pretty quiet on social media — they made their first debut as a couple at the 2019 U.S. Open, as seen in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Meaww. Instead, Ansari gave fans the biggest insights into his relationship through his stand-up routines.
"I'm in a relationship right now, yeah, a very wonderful woman," Ansari revealed in his 2019 comedy special "Right Now," per Bustle, gushing that they have a deep connection that is very hard to find. During a set that same year at Radio City, the actor also revealed that he had taken Campbell to meet his family, including visiting his grandmother in India, per Page Six. A source told the outlet that Ansari also spoke about his plans to marry his now-fiancee, Campbell.
But Campbell is far more than just Ansari's partner. Per her LinkedIn profile, Campbell, who is Dutch, is a forensic scientist who works at the firm PwC as a senior associate of forensic investigative analytics. As an added bonus, it looks like Campbell shares Ansari's specific brand of comedy, as he claimed in his Radio City show that she defended him — hilariously so, he explained — when they encountered racism as an interracial couple.