Did Martha Stewart Ever Date Larry King?
Before celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively launched their own lifestyle brands, there was Martha Stewart. Stewart is widely considered to be the original celebrity turned lifestyle guru, having published books about catering, weddings, cooking and more in the early '90s, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. She was also one of the first women to launch her own lifestyle magazine called "Martha Stewart Living" during that time and used the publication as a launch pad for other business ventures. Forbes reports that Stewart has a reach of over 100 million consumers per month across her website, merchandise, and social media channels, meaning fans love the content and products she puts out.
In recent years, Stewart has upped her popularity by forging a fruitful partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg, with whom she has credited for helping her reach new demographics, per Harper's Bazaar. Stewart said that she could relate to the rapper because of their previous experiences with incarceration (Stewart was sentenced to prison in 2004 for lying about stock trades, whereas Snoop was jailed for drug possession in the '90s). But besides Snoop, Stewart also had an unlikely connection with famed television host, Larry King, who died in January. Stewart once revealed on his show that they "went out on a dinner date," but their relationship wasn't what you thought it was.
Larry King was not Martha Stewart's 'type'
During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," Martha Stewart opened up about the time she went on a date with Larry King. Stewart first revealed the tidbit when she paid tribute to King on Instagram after his death in January, but made it clear to Cohen that she only went out with him once and it was not a romantic relationship, even though King "got a little amorous" during the date. "Larry King was not my type romantically," Stewart told Cohen matter-of-factly. "But he was a very nice man."
Although Stewart denied there was anything going on with the two of them, Cohen then asked her if rumors of him being "enormously endowed" would've changed her opinion. Stewart gave a sly smile, before saying, "I never got to know that part ... Absolutely not." She clarified that size does matter, but it's also about the "whole package." Stewart did also praise King for being "nicest, kindest interviewer on TV."
King might not have been Stewart's type, but he did have an eventful love life by marrying eight times, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. "I got married a lot," he told People in February 2020. "But in my head, I'm not a marrying guy. When I grew up, nobody lived together. If you fell in love, you got married. And so I married the ones that I loved." It's too bad Stewart didn't feel the same way.