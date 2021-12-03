Did Martha Stewart Ever Date Larry King?

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," Martha Stewart opened up about the time she went on a date with Larry King. Stewart first revealed the tidbit when she paid tribute to King on Instagram after his death in January, but made it clear to Cohen that she only went out with him once and it was not a romantic relationship, even though King "got a little amorous" during the date. "Larry King was not my type romantically," Stewart told Cohen matter-of-factly. "But he was a very nice man."

Although Stewart denied there was anything going on with the two of them, Cohen then asked her if rumors of him being "enormously endowed" would've changed her opinion. Stewart gave a sly smile, before saying, "I never got to know that part ... Absolutely not." She clarified that size does matter, but it's also about the "whole package." Stewart did also praise King for being "nicest, kindest interviewer on TV."

King might not have been Stewart's type, but he did have an eventful love life by marrying eight times, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. "I got married a lot," he told People in February 2020. "But in my head, I'm not a marrying guy. When I grew up, nobody lived together. If you fell in love, you got married. And so I married the ones that I loved." It's too bad Stewart didn't feel the same way.