The Tragic Death Of Lisa Vanderpump's Beloved Dog Rumpy

Lisa Vanderpump shared heartbreaking news with her fans. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted to Instagram to reveal that her beloved golden retriever, Rumpy, died just after she and her husband, Ken Todd, got home from a trip to England. "What a lovely boy," Vanderpump captioned a photo of her posing with her sweet dog. "Rumpy passed away from cancer a few hours after we returned from London. He waited for us. We will always love him." Vanderpump's sad post received comments from fans and celebrity friends, including her onetime RHOBH co-stars Camille Grammer and Joyce Giraud.

The restaurant owner turned reality star has dealt with several tragic losses over the past year. In September, Vanderpump posted to Twitter to tell fans that two of her dogs were in failing health. "It's been a little overwhelming as my two retrievers are both sick, Avery is 13 now and struggling Rumpy is 9, cancer," she wrote. Sadly, her dog Avery died soon after her post, according to BravoTV.com.

In December 2020, Vanderpump's most "famous" dog, a Pomeranian named Giggy, also passed away, per Entertainment Tonight. Giggy had made many cameos on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and even turned up in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom when Vanderpump was a contestant on the ABC celebrity dance-off in 2013.