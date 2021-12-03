Ice T Is Mourning The Loss Of This Family Member

Over the years, Ice T has undergone several reinventions. He has become as well-known for acting on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as he was for being a trailblazing gangster rapper. After Ice T and wife Coco Austin gave birth to their daughter Chanel in 2015, the "Cop Killer" rapper said that fatherhood excited him more than the prospect of "another hit record," as revealed on his "Final Level" podcast (via People). Coco fawned over how great of a dad her husband was to their daughter. "When I listened to ice's podcast on Chanel I actually teared up to hear him talk about her. He is such a proud father," she tweeted at the time. Fans had even noticed that little Chanel bore an uncanny resemblance to her father.

Ice T had a daughter and son before, but the two were adults by the time Chanel was born. "Honestly, this is the best one because I'm very focused," he told the New York Post in 2019 about fathering his daughter with Coco. The rap icon's priorities had shifted. "I'm healthier than I was at 40 because your brain tells you, 'I have to be around for this kid,'" he added. Being a new father had lifted Ice T's spirits, and even the COVID-19 pandemic could not bring him down. "It's been great. I would have never been able to spend as much time with Chanel," he told Hollywood Life in April.

Although fatherhood has been wonderful, Ice T has some heartbreaking family news to share with fans.