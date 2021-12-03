The Real Reason El Chapo's Wife Just Pleaded With A Federal Judge

On December 3, Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, was sentenced to three years in prison. Coronel Aispuro's legal woes began back in February when she was arrested (via USA Today) for allegedly aiding Guzmán in distributing cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine. She ultimately plead guilty in June for conspiring to distribute the drugs as well as engaging in money laundering and working with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

USA Today also noted that the mother-of-two "worked closely with the command-and-control structure" of Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel and "aided and abetted" the cartel's attempts to smuggle drugs into the United States. She also allegedly played a role in arranging Guzmán's multiple prison escapes in Mexico. Now, after being jailed since February, the wife of El Chapo is finally facing the music.

Coronel Aispuro initially faced ten years minimum in prison, but NPR notes that a "safety valve" mechanism was invoked — noting she had no criminal past and was not on the frontlines of the cartel's violence. She also expressed "true regret for any and all harm," and now she's pleading with a federal judge once more.