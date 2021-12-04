Is Prince William Really Ignoring Prince Harry's Calls?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for a few years now, and it doesn't seem like their relationship is getting any better. During his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Harry revealed that things between him and his older brother were tense. "I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we– you know, we're on– we're on different paths," Harry said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The relationship is space at the moment," Harry added.

Since that time, William and Harry have been together twice; once at Prince Philip's funeral in April, and again at the Princess Diana statue unveiling in July. And while the brothers seemed to put their differences aside for both occasions, sources say that their rift is very much ongoing. "I don't suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Mirror back in August. And while there has been some chatter that William and Harry will mend their relationship — according to Newsweek — a new report suggests that William isn't quite there yet.