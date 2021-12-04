The Tragic Death Of America's Got Talent Musician Jay Jay Phillips

Jay Jay Phillips, best known for electrifying the stage on the reality competition show "America's Got Talent," has died, his band announced on Instagram. He was 30 years old.

Phillips' band, Mettal Maffia, made the tragic announcement on November 30. TMZ reported that Phillips died from COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend. He was found dead at his home by his girlfriend and her mother. The outlet noted he had yet to be vaccinated, though the musician reportedly was planning to get the vaccine soon.

"It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn't feel real and we would give anything to change it," the band wrote. "Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss. We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise."

While the keyboardist's friends and family continue to mourn him, let's take a look back at Phillips' impact on television audiences across the nation.