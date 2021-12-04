Did Kate Middleton Really Roll Her Eyes In Public When Asked About Meghan And Harry?
It's no secret that Kate Middleton has had a tough time navigating the rift between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. Although Kate is almost always very reserved and she seems to have perfected the art of keeping things professional, it wouldn't be surprising to hear her say that she has been upset by what has transpired in the royal family in terms of the Harry and Meghan Markle drama. Thus far, we've simply heard the opinions of experts weighing in on the ongoing feud. For example, Meghan talked to Oprah Winfrey about the tabloid story that she made Kate cry ahead of her wedding, and revealed that it was actually Kate that made the Duchess of Sussex cry, there were reports that Kate was deeply upset. "Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that," royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine.
However, Kate took the high road when she was asked about her newborn niece, Lilibet Diana, back in June. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," the Duchess of Cambridge said at an event, according to People magazine. Even though Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family, there is obviously still a lot of tension — and Kate may have just let her feelings on the matter slip.
Kate Middleton apparently didn't want to talk about Harry and Meghan
In November, Kate Middelton visited Nower Hill High School where she chatted with several students. "She was an absolute natural. She was really interested in what they had to say and their thoughts about the materials they had been learning about. She clearly feels very passionately about it," headteacher Louise Voden told People magazine following the visit. However, there's something that happened that actually didn't make headlines straight away — but was caught on video and posted to social media.
At one point, while sitting with a group of students, one of the kids brought up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kate was seen rolling her eyes before asking, "what else?" and issuing a small smile. The video was shared by Instagram user "xxposhlosh89." If you listen closely, it sounds like one of the students asks, "what about Harry and Meghan?" before Kate responds. Many social media users took to the comments section to weigh in on Kate's somewhat surprising reaction. "This really shows her true nature and how she feels about them," one Instagram user wrote. "The shade," added another Instagram user.