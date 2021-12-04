Did Kate Middleton Really Roll Her Eyes In Public When Asked About Meghan And Harry?

It's no secret that Kate Middleton has had a tough time navigating the rift between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. Although Kate is almost always very reserved and she seems to have perfected the art of keeping things professional, it wouldn't be surprising to hear her say that she has been upset by what has transpired in the royal family in terms of the Harry and Meghan Markle drama. Thus far, we've simply heard the opinions of experts weighing in on the ongoing feud. For example, Meghan talked to Oprah Winfrey about the tabloid story that she made Kate cry ahead of her wedding, and revealed that it was actually Kate that made the Duchess of Sussex cry, there were reports that Kate was deeply upset. "Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that," royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine.

However, Kate took the high road when she was asked about her newborn niece, Lilibet Diana, back in June. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," the Duchess of Cambridge said at an event, according to People magazine. Even though Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family, there is obviously still a lot of tension — and Kate may have just let her feelings on the matter slip.