What's Really Going On With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against Mary Trump?

On December 2, Mary Trump filed a motion in New York to dismiss the lawsuit. According to Bloomberg, she argued that the suit violates a state law that protects citizens from being subjected to "frivolous litigation." The motion asks the judge to dismiss the case "with prejudice," which means it would be dismissed permanently, The Hill noted. Her lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., echoed these statements, per the New York Post. "This baseless case should be dismissed because it is a frivolous attempt to punish Mary Trump and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists for publishing truthful information of great public concern about former President Trump," he declared.

Boutrous downplayed Donald's argument that the information Mary gave the New York Times' reporters was protected under the 2001 non-disclosure agreement. "Mr. Trump wields the confidentiality provision as if it were virtually unlimited in scope and time, precluding speech on issues that became of central public concern once he first ran for President of the United States," he said (via Bloomberg).

In her book (via The Guardian), Mary detailed how she initially declined to collaborate with the Times journalists but later acquiesced when one of them convinced her she had a unique opportunity to "rewrite the history of the president of the United States." Mary disclosed that she handed over "19 boxes" of information regarding Donald and the family's finances. Mary also suggested Donald's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, might have helped her gather information.