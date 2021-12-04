The Tragic Death Of Shaft Actor Tommy Lane

Tommy Lane — actor and respected stunt professional who appeared in 1971's "Shaft," as well as the 1973 James Bond film "Live and Let Die" — died on November 29, the New York Post reported. He was 83 years old. In addition to lending his talents to the big screen, Lane also worked at The Public Theater in New York before landing work on television shows like "Flipper" and "Simon & Simon," according to IMDb.

Lane died at Fort Lauderdale's Florida Medical Center, with his daughter Kamala, confirming to Variety that he had been dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for quite some time before his death. Lane is survived by his wife, Raquel Bastias-Lane, as well as seven children and a stepson. He also had both grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In light of Lane's death, his fans are looking back at his life as well as his contributions to the movie industry.