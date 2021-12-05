Did Queen Elizabeth Once Throw Shade At Barack Obama?

As the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has kept up the tradition of meeting American presidents, including Barack Obama, who visited Buckingham Palace three times during his presidency. The president's visits to Buckingham Palace have been widely documented because of how well he, along with his wife, Michelle Obama, got on with the British monarch. During their second visit to the United Kingdom in 2011, the Obamas presented Elizabeth with a gift that was near and dear to her heart — a collection of memorabilia that documented her father's last visit to the United States, according to People. Elizabeth was so moved by the gift she shed a tear while looking through the book before thanking them for the gift. Clearly, Obama left a lasting impression on the queen because she reportedly wanted him and his family to visit more often.

Royal author Tom Quinn cited a former employee of the palace who told him that Elizabeth found Obama so engaging that she wanted advisors to make arrangements for him to visit as a private citizen (per Insider). However, Elizabeth might have rescinded that invitation after it was revealed Obama unknowingly annoyed her, causing the monarch to throw some shade at him during an official engagement.