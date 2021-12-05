Meghan McCain Is Absolutely Fuming Over Alec Baldwin's ABC Interview

Meghan McCain is letting it all out. The new columnist for the Daily Mail made her thoughts extremely clear about ABC's recent interview with Alec Baldwin. On December 2, Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos for his first exclusive interview since the accident on the set of "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

In the interview, Baldwin recounted the fateful day on set. He explained to Stephanopoulos that when he picked up the Colt .45 revolver and unexpectedly fired it, he was following directions Hutchins gave him, as she was trying to find the best position for the scene, per NPR. Baldwin continued, saying the team was going through what is called a "marking rehearsal." During that, Baldwin was to adjust the gun's position multiple times. Baldwin said during this process, he did pull the gun's hammer back, but said he never pulled the trigger. "I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?' And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off."

During the hour-long interview, Baldwin became emotional several times as he insisted he's not at fault for what happened, but he said "someone" is responsible. However, certain celebrities, like Meghan McCain, aren't exactly buying Baldwin's explanation.