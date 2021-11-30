Halyna Hutchins' Husband Will Make His First Public Appearance Since Her Death. Here's What We Know
More and more details are coming out about the tragic "Rust" shooting, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Serge Svetnoy, the film's gaffer, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin for negligence, and made the bombshell claim that the scene they were shooting when the tragedy occurred did not require Baldwin to pull the trigger, yet he did so anyway, reports the New York Post. The film's script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who has celebrity attorney Gloria Allred representing her in her lawsuit, also made that claim.
Baldwin has remained mostly mum on the ongoing investigation, although he did stop and answer questions for reporters who tracked down him and his wife Hilaria in Vermont. The actor revealed to them that he had met with Hutchins' husband and young son. "I wouldn't know how to characterize it," he said when asked how the meeting went, per the Daily Mail. "They're mortified ... [Her husband] is overwhelmed with grief."
Now, Matt Hutchins is scheduled to make his first public appearance since his wife's tragic death. Here is everything we know.
Matt Hutchins will give a tribute to his late wife
Matt Hutchins is scheduled to appear at the fourth annual Power Women Summit, hosted by WrapWomen, Page Six reports. Shortly after Halyna Hutchins' death, Matt told Insider, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." Now he seems to have found them, as he is expected to speak following a tribute video to his late wife, honoring her work. Susan Ruskin, the dean of the American Film Institute (AFI), is also expected to give remarks about Halyna. AFI has also created a scholarship in her honor for a female cinematographer. According to the event's official website, the tribute to Halyna will take place on December 9 — the last day of the three-day event — although Matt is not listed as an official speaker.
The summit, per the event's website, is "the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology." This year's program includes presentations from Jennifer Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Soledad O'Brien, among countless other female writers, directors, and costume designers. WrapWomen, affiliated with the trade news site The Wrap, is a charitable foundation aiming to empower women in media and the arts.