Halyna Hutchins' Husband Will Make His First Public Appearance Since Her Death. Here's What We Know

More and more details are coming out about the tragic "Rust" shooting, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Serge Svetnoy, the film's gaffer, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin for negligence, and made the bombshell claim that the scene they were shooting when the tragedy occurred did not require Baldwin to pull the trigger, yet he did so anyway, reports the New York Post. The film's script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who has celebrity attorney Gloria Allred representing her in her lawsuit, also made that claim.

Baldwin has remained mostly mum on the ongoing investigation, although he did stop and answer questions for reporters who tracked down him and his wife Hilaria in Vermont. The actor revealed to them that he had met with Hutchins' husband and young son. "I wouldn't know how to characterize it," he said when asked how the meeting went, per the Daily Mail. "They're mortified ... [Her husband] is overwhelmed with grief."

Now, Matt Hutchins is scheduled to make his first public appearance since his wife's tragic death. Here is everything we know.