Joe Giudice Reveals Some More Bad News About His Personal Life

Calling it quits! Joe Giudice just announced he and his girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, have split after one year together.

The former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star finalized his divorce with ex-wife Teresa Giudice in September 2020 and it didn't take long before the star moved on. Joe and Daniela reportedly began dating in summer 2020 before becoming Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, per People. During that time, Joe posted to Instagram, where he gushed about his new love: "Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. My life is so much better because you are here with me."

At the time, per People, Teresa commented two heart emojis on the post, showing her support for her ex-husband. But now, Joe is opening up and revealing he and Daniela have gone their separate ways. What happened that led to Joe and Daniela's happily never after?