Joe Giudice Reveals Some More Bad News About His Personal Life
Calling it quits! Joe Giudice just announced he and his girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, have split after one year together.
The former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star finalized his divorce with ex-wife Teresa Giudice in September 2020 and it didn't take long before the star moved on. Joe and Daniela reportedly began dating in summer 2020 before becoming Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, per People. During that time, Joe posted to Instagram, where he gushed about his new love: "Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. My life is so much better because you are here with me."
At the time, per People, Teresa commented two heart emojis on the post, showing her support for her ex-husband. But now, Joe is opening up and revealing he and Daniela have gone their separate ways. What happened that led to Joe and Daniela's happily never after?
Joe Giudice and Daniela Fittipaldi grew apart
Not everything is meant to last forever! At least that's Joe Giudice motto after his split from now-former girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi. "To be honest with you, I just don't have [a] head set for a relationship right now," Joe revealed to InTouch Weekly. "I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first. Right now, you know, I'm just doing my thing."
That includes focusing on his work, his family, and moving back to the United States to be with his family. In 2019, Joe was deported to Italy after serving prison time, and he recently hired a new layer to fight his deportation case, according to Page Six. With all of that on his plate, Joe revealed he isn't looking for love. "I was married for 20 years, I'm in no rush. Unless I really find the one that really just does it and it happens, that's one thing," he said before continuing, "Who knows? I might not meet another good person like that, but right now is not the right time."
While Joe isn't looking for love, Teresa Giudice recently found her match! "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star just got engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. But there's no bad blood! Joe told InTouch Weekly that he and Teresa still want to be the best co-parents and raise their daughters the best they can.