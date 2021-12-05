The Tragic Death Of Bob Dole

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, the longtime Kansas leader, died on December 5 at the age of 98. CNN reported Dole's death was confirmed by a family statement which read, "Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years." Dole announced in February that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, per AP.

The Kansas senator did not suffer fools and was a conservative Republican who fought for all the people he served. Senator Dole once told the Wall Street Journal (via The New York Times), "When these political action committees give money, they expect something in return other than good government."

The Kansas Senator was respected by both sides of the aisle and known for working effectively with those he disagreed with. Dole was the last World War II veteran to serve in the Senate. In WWII, the Kansas leader was severely wounded, receiving two Purple Hearts for his actions, per The Times. Dole is survived by his wife, former Senator Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina, and daughter Robin Dole. Dole's rise from rural poverty to American statesman could be a movie.