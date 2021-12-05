The Tragic Death Of Bob Dole
Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, the longtime Kansas leader, died on December 5 at the age of 98. CNN reported Dole's death was confirmed by a family statement which read, "Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years." Dole announced in February that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, per AP.
The Kansas senator did not suffer fools and was a conservative Republican who fought for all the people he served. Senator Dole once told the Wall Street Journal (via The New York Times), "When these political action committees give money, they expect something in return other than good government."
The Kansas Senator was respected by both sides of the aisle and known for working effectively with those he disagreed with. Dole was the last World War II veteran to serve in the Senate. In WWII, the Kansas leader was severely wounded, receiving two Purple Hearts for his actions, per The Times. Dole is survived by his wife, former Senator Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina, and daughter Robin Dole. Dole's rise from rural poverty to American statesman could be a movie.
Bob Dole rose from rural Kansas farm to the U.S. Senate
Bob Dole grew up in the depression in Russell, Kansas, but rose to lead the U.S. Senate and advise presidents and business leaders after leaving office. He had a hard childhood; dust storms destroyed his family's farm, and Dole's family lived in their basement, renting out their home to make ends meet, per The New York Times. The farm boy became a hero in World War II. Still, he was severely wounded in battle, spending three years in the hospital to recover. Dole lost the full use of his right hand for the rest of his life due to war injuries. According to The Times, after the war and his recovery, Dole returned to Kansas, becoming an attorney and politician.
CNN reported Dole came to Washington in 1960 when John F. Kennedy became president, first serving in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1968, where he served for almost 30 years. Former Democratic Senator Tom Daschle talked about the Dole in a 2000 speech, "By all rights, he and I should have had a lousy relationship. The fact that we did not was due to Bob Dole — to his civility, to his pragmatism, to his quick wit and self-effacing humor, and to his love of this country," per CNN.
Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton. He would later team up with Clinton on a scholarship fund that raised over $100 million for the families of those killed in the September 11 attacks.