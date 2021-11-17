Liz Cheney's Relationship With The Republican Party Takes Another Dramatic Turn

As the Associated Press first reported on November 15, members of Wyoming's Republican central committee voted in favor of refusing to consider or acknowledge Liz Cheney, an elected GOP official, as a member of their party. Per AP, the impetus for the vote (and the resulting decision) rested on Cheney's vote for impeaching Donald Trump earlier this year, along with her noted criticism of Trump's continued allegations of election fraud in November 2020, all of which have been repeatedly quashed by experts, federal courts, and more.

As Insider reported shortly following the news of the Wyoming GOP vote, the lawmaker was previously warned by Republicans against speaking out against Trump as early as January, following the right-wing insurrection at the Capitol. Cheney, who later voted to impeach Trump during his second trial as one of 10 other House Republicans, purportedly refused to fall in line with her fellow party members, according to an upcoming book by ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl.

In one text Cheney sent to then-Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, per Karl's book, the Wyoming politician implied she would not waiver in her criticism of Trump: "Historian David McCullough has described the statue of Clio, the Muse of History, standing over the North door and Statuary Hall. She takes notes in her book, reminding all of us that our words will be measured by history," her text to McConnell read.