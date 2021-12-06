The Real Reason James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Ended Their Engagement
On the heels of a highly-publicized courtship and an over-the-top on-camera proposal complete with a fireworks display and a massive engagement ring, "Vanderpump Rules" stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have called it quits.
Many considered the pair an unlikely match from the start given James' outbursts and unhealthy relationship with alcohol. But that all changed when James got sober following an ultimatum from Raquel. "I'm going on nine months sober. I haven't had a drink in nearly nine months and I just feel completely different," James famously told host Andy Cohen during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" in March 2020. "I've really taken hold of my life and [am] trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better. I know that I should be doing this for me, but I'm also doing it for my relationship with Raquel," he continued.
So if James' former substance abuse issues weren't the reason for the couple's demise, what could have possibly torn them apart? The answer might surprise you...
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy aren't in love anymore
Bravoleb Raquel Leviss shocked the masses on December 5 when she announced her split to DJ James Kennedy, citing that the pair simply weren't in love anymore. "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love," she added. Shortly after, James followed suit and shared the same statement on his own Instagram account.
While we may never know exactly why the couple fell out of love so quickly, some might argue that the added burden of sharing their relationship on "Vanderpump Rules" definitely didn't help matters. "On the show, Raquel is feeling a lot of pressure to side with the girls because she knows how James' behavior can be and because she's new to SUR," a source dished to Us Weekly in March 2020 regarding the couple's growing pains whilst filming the popular reality show. "Raquel wishes James would show the side of himself that she gets one-on-one more," the source continued.
Together or apart, we wish James and Raquel all the best!