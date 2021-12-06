The Real Reason James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Ended Their Engagement

On the heels of a highly-publicized courtship and an over-the-top on-camera proposal complete with a fireworks display and a massive engagement ring, "Vanderpump Rules" stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have called it quits.

Many considered the pair an unlikely match from the start given James' outbursts and unhealthy relationship with alcohol. But that all changed when James got sober following an ultimatum from Raquel. "I'm going on nine months sober. I haven't had a drink in nearly nine months and I just feel completely different," James famously told host Andy Cohen during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" in March 2020. "I've really taken hold of my life and [am] trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better. I know that I should be doing this for me, but I'm also doing it for my relationship with Raquel," he continued.

So if James' former substance abuse issues weren't the reason for the couple's demise, what could have possibly torn them apart? The answer might surprise you...

