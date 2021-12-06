Gwen Stefani Opens Up About A Devastating Loss Close To Her

On November 28, it was announced that iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh had died. As reported by The New York Times, Louis Vuitton's artistic director was only 41 years old when he died in Chicago after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma. Abloh was also the founder of the Italian brand Off-White and worked alongside other major brands, such as Nike and Evian. Per The Guardian, he oversaw the artwork for some of Kanye West's legendary albums, including "My Dark Beautiful Twisted Fantasy" and his collaboration LP with Jay-Z, "Watch The Throne."

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," Abloh's family's statement read (via Instagram). "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

As reported by The Guardian, the likes of Drake, BTS, and Justin Timberlake paid their respects to the designer. Joining them was Gwen Stefani, who also shared a touching tribute on social media.