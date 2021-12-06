Gwen Stefani Opens Up About A Devastating Loss Close To Her
On November 28, it was announced that iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh had died. As reported by The New York Times, Louis Vuitton's artistic director was only 41 years old when he died in Chicago after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma. Abloh was also the founder of the Italian brand Off-White and worked alongside other major brands, such as Nike and Evian. Per The Guardian, he oversaw the artwork for some of Kanye West's legendary albums, including "My Dark Beautiful Twisted Fantasy" and his collaboration LP with Jay-Z, "Watch The Throne."
"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," Abloh's family's statement read (via Instagram). "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."
As reported by The Guardian, the likes of Drake, BTS, and Justin Timberlake paid their respects to the designer. Joining them was Gwen Stefani, who also shared a touching tribute on social media.
Gwen Stefani described Virgil Abloh as 'interesting, relatable, and kind'
On December 4, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share some touching words about Virgil Abloh. The singer and on-and-off coach on "The Voice" revealed that she had received a call to be part of a shoot for "Sneeze Magazine" earlier this year for their 50th issue, which Abloh took over as guest editor, as it focused on him as a creative. Within the upload, the "Spiderwebs" hitmaker attached the photos that ran for the magazine.
"As a fan of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, I knew who Virgil was obviously – a visionary. So, I was surprised that out of all the people in the world...he was asking me to be a part of the issue," Stefani explained. "I love Virgil's work so much and this felt like a really special, once in a lifetime moment, so I said yes. In August, I had a zoom conversation with Virgil and he treated me like a superstar, when in reality he was really the superstar. He was so humble and so generous. It was a really cool conversation that I didn't want to end."
She continued: "When we got up from the conversation, I got this overwhelming feeling of gratitude. He was so interesting, relatable and kind. I felt so connected to the way he saw fashion, to life experience and spirituality. Virgil's passing is a devastating loss." Stefani admitted that, even though she only spent a "brief" time with Abloh, it was still a special moment she will "cherish."
Fashion has always played a big part in Gwen Stefani's career
Aside from being a chart-topping singer, Gwen Stefani is also a successful fashion designer herself, having launched L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers in the early 2000s. While most were introduced to the blonde beauty when she was the frontwoman of ska/punk band No Doubt, she always had dreams of venturing into fashion ever since she was a child. "My mom made my clothes when I was a kid. My grandma made my mom's clothes. My great-grandma sewed pajamas for the family every year. I grew up dreaming of having my own fashion line," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "I was also always obsessed with the fashion of old Hollywood movies and putting together outfits from thrift stores. Being from Anaheim, I was naive about fashion, and Andrea Lieberman, my first stylist and this super gifted New York girl who was so much cooler than me, exposed me to high fashion and designers."
In 2004, her clothing line, L.A.M.B., made its runway debut. "The first season we put out L.A.M.B., it was sold in Barneys, Saks and Nordstrom, and then it was in all these amazing stores in Europe and Asia. That hadn't been done before," Stefani revealed. "Now people don't even put a record out without also putting out some kind of fashion." As of this writing, the brand still exists, but currently only focuses on eyewear.
And it seems Stefani isn't done. As noted by TMZ, she trademarked the name "P8NT" in 2018 for an up-and-coming cosmetics brand.