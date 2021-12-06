Omarosa Just Slammed Donald Trump In A Very Public Way. Here's What She Said
Reality star and political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman isn't mincing any words when it comes to former President Donald Trump.
As you may recall, Omarosa and Trump share a long and sordid history. Per The Guardian, Omarosa first met Trump in 2003 during the inaugural season of "The Apprentice," a reality competition show in which contestants competed against one another to score a position as Trump's apprentice. After being fired three consecutive times by the Donald, Omarosa eventually went on to be ushered in as the then-president's director of communications for the office of public liaison. Alas, what goes up must come down and in December of 2017, it was widely rumored that Omarosa was fired yet again, though she has repeatedly denied those claims. Cue Omarosa's tell-all book in 2018, aptly titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."
But now on the heels of a stunning admission by Trump's former White House chief-of-staff, Omarosa is ready to speak out about her former employer yet again!
Omarosa said Donald Trump only cares about himself
Omarosa Manigault Newman, widely known as simply Omarosa, came out of the gate swinging during a December 2 appearance of MSNBC's "The Choice" with host Zerlina Maxwell.
"There's no question that Donald Trump was the superspreader around this time within the White House, particularly around his close circle," Omarosa told Maxwell when asked about former White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows bombshell admission that Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID three days prior to his first presidential debate with Joe Biden. "Not only does he not care if he exposed his staff, the secret service, or any other essential personnel to COVID, he actually tried to utilize it to leverage and say that, as you stated, 'No I didn't have it. The timeline was incorrect.'"
According to Omarosa, the way in which Trump conducted himself following his COVID-19 diagnosis, including blaming Gold-star families for contracting it, was indicative of his character. "This is a horrible story, but it also shows that Donald Trump only cares about himself."