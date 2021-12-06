Derek Jeter Kept A Big Secret From Everyone

It has been a very big year for Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees shortstop was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame back in September, after he was announced as part of the class of 2020. The ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS Sports. Jeter took the stage in Cooperstown, New York, with chants of De-rek Je-ter echoing from the crowd. Jeter's former teammates CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada, and Tino Martinez, amongst others, were all in the crowd showing their support for the Yankees legend, according to Sports Illustrated.

"I only had one goal in my career — to win more than anyone else ... and we did," Jeter said in his speech, according to the New York Post. "For me, the love of the game and the success I had playing it, starts and ends with family," he added, a likely nod to his parents, Sanderson and Dorothy Jeter, and his wife, Hannah Jeter, and their two daughters, Story and Bella, who watched their dad from the front row. "Bella and Story, I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field. But through it all, I tried to do the right thing," Jeter said, adding that his only regret in his career is that he didn't get to share it with his girls.

Flash forward three months, and Jeter has experienced another major life-changing event — one that came as a surprise to fans.