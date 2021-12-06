Shakira Has Something To Say To Princess Charlotte
With a career spanning three decades and the ability to sing in more than language, it comes as no surprise that Shakira's music has connected with audiences around the world for so long.
In 2010, the "Underneath Your Clothes" hitmaker was given the chance to release the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup: "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa.)" Along with becoming another top 40 hit for the Colombian-born star on the Billboard Hot 100, the single was also certified platinum by RIAA after selling over 1 million copies in the country alone. Even though "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" wasn't a chart-topper for Shakira in the US, it did reach the No. 1 spot in 15 other countries, according to Refinery29. Not only that, it sold over 15 million digital copies globally and is considered one of the best-selling singles of all time. As of this writing, its music video has been watched more than 2.9 billion times on YouTube.
"Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" may have been released over a decade ago, but it is still being introduced to and being enjoyed by a whole new generation, including by Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Princess Charlotte dances and dresses up to Shakira's hit song
During a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk" series, Prince William revealed his family are big fans of music, especially his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, per Metro. The Duke of Cambridge explained George and Charlotte fight over the music playlist while their younger sibling Louis chases them around the kitchen. "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," William shared. "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."
William added that he is "amazed" that his kids have inherited his love for music and mentions "most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."
After Shakira found out about Charlotte's love for her 2010 song, she took to Twitter to honor her with a sweet message. "I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!" she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. How cute! Shakira's post didn't go unnoticed, racking up more than 11,600 likes in 21 hours.