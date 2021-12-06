Shakira Has Something To Say To Princess Charlotte

With a career spanning three decades and the ability to sing in more than language, it comes as no surprise that Shakira's music has connected with audiences around the world for so long.

In 2010, the "Underneath Your Clothes" hitmaker was given the chance to release the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup: "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa.)" Along with becoming another top 40 hit for the Colombian-born star on the Billboard Hot 100, the single was also certified platinum by RIAA after selling over 1 million copies in the country alone. Even though "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" wasn't a chart-topper for Shakira in the US, it did reach the No. 1 spot in 15 other countries, according to Refinery29. Not only that, it sold over 15 million digital copies globally and is considered one of the best-selling singles of all time. As of this writing, its music video has been watched more than 2.9 billion times on YouTube.

"Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" may have been released over a decade ago, but it is still being introduced to and being enjoyed by a whole new generation, including by Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.