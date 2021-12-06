Queen Elizabeth Suffers A New Blow In Her Personal Life

Queen Elizabeth's close friend and confidant, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, according to the Daily Mail. Elizabeth showed her affection for FitzRoy by making her Mistress of the Robes in 1966. As Mistress of the Robes, Grafton was responsible for all of the queen's clothing and jewelry. Additionally, FitzRoy accompanied the Queen on international trips and the annual Opening of Parliament. In return, FitzRoy made Elizabeth the godmother of one of her daughters, per Hello!.

The devastating loss could not come at a worse time for the monarch. While still processing the death of her late husband, Prince Philip, the queen is dealing with her own slew of health problems. Elizabeth missed the annual laying of the wreath at the remembrance day ceremony in November, something she has always taken great pride in doing. The palace released a statement explaining that Elizabeth hurt her back and was therefore unable to attend, per CNN.

The stress of her declining health and the repeated losses she's suffered this year have reportedly been compounded by concerns for the future of the royal family. As the queen's time on the throne draws to a likely close, questions of who will succeed her are being brought to the forefront. Prince Charles is the next in line, but also widely disliked by the public, which throws the future of the monarchy into doubt. Suffice it to say, Elizabeth has a lot on her mind and probably wishes FitzRoy was around to cheer her up.