The Chris Cuomo Scandal Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

While his brother, former governor Andrew Cuomo, was once hailed as the "King of New York" during the height of the global pandemic, Chris Cuomo has long been viewed as the poster boy for CNN. Therefore, the Cuomo brothers' fall from grace has been a highly-publicized scandal.

Andrew resigned as governor of New York back in August due to at least 12 sexual misconduct allegations against him; Chris was fired from CNN on December 4 for his role in his brother's scandal. He was pink slipped from the network when he had advised the former governor on how to handle the allegations made against him, per Reuters, and he used journalistic sources to do so. If that weren't enough, a text exchange between Chris and Andrew's former aide Melissa DeRosa suggested that the news anchor wanted to get ahead of the curve before more people accused the governor of sexual harassment, as detailed in CBS News.

Chris, meanwhile, has expressed his disappointment in getting axed by the network. He wrote on Twitter, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother." But helping his brother isn't the only thing that has gotten him into serious trouble.