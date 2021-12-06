The Real Reason Todrick Hall's Heart Is Broken

Todrick Hall revealed in an emotional Instagram post on December 4 that the culprit of his break-in was indeed a former friend. "For those who keep asking. I DO know who broke into my house, and it broke my heart," Hall wrote. "It would've been sad for a stranger to take advantage of me, but the fact that it was a friend and someone I paid very well for almost 8 years crushes me and honestly made me lose a little faith in humanity."

Hall's gallery post showed security footage of two men in hoods creeping through the entertainer's home, as well as the structural damages from the thieves' break-in. In his caption, Hall claimed his friends-turned-burglars stole "over $150,000 worth of luxury bags" from his home. The "Y.A.S." singer announced that he was not going to put the identities of those who stole from him on blast, though he did say, "I want him, his fiancé and his friend to know that I know what they did."

Hall plans to "take the high road" and not press charges against the robbers, he added in the caption. The star said he wants to move onto "bigger and better things" in 2022. The musician isn't letting the break-in get in the way of his big career plans next year, concluding. "Here's to new music, new tours, big moves and BIG locks on all my doors."