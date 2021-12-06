The Real Reason Todrick Hall's Heart Is Broken
Todrick Hall's career has really taken off since his earliest YouTube days, with Hall recently releasing his fourth studio album "Femuline." However, despite the former "American Idol" contestant's latest wave of career success, Hall suffered a traumatic incident in his personal life this year.
Hall was a victim of a burglary at his Los Angeles home in June, per TMZ. The outlet initially reported in July that thieves stole over $50,000 worth of personal property from Hall's residence after smashing his windows to gain entry. "I am ok," Hall updated fans on Twitter following the scary incident. The star also speculated at the time that the crime was probably done by someone known to him. "I'm extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe...and that's what matters most to me," Hall wrote. The performer recently shared more details about the home invasion and how his heartbreaking fears were all too true.
Todrick Hall was robbed by someone close to him
Todrick Hall revealed in an emotional Instagram post on December 4 that the culprit of his break-in was indeed a former friend. "For those who keep asking. I DO know who broke into my house, and it broke my heart," Hall wrote. "It would've been sad for a stranger to take advantage of me, but the fact that it was a friend and someone I paid very well for almost 8 years crushes me and honestly made me lose a little faith in humanity."
Hall's gallery post showed security footage of two men in hoods creeping through the entertainer's home, as well as the structural damages from the thieves' break-in. In his caption, Hall claimed his friends-turned-burglars stole "over $150,000 worth of luxury bags" from his home. The "Y.A.S." singer announced that he was not going to put the identities of those who stole from him on blast, though he did say, "I want him, his fiancé and his friend to know that I know what they did."
Hall plans to "take the high road" and not press charges against the robbers, he added in the caption. The star said he wants to move onto "bigger and better things" in 2022. The musician isn't letting the break-in get in the way of his big career plans next year, concluding. "Here's to new music, new tours, big moves and BIG locks on all my doors."