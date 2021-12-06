What Donald Trump's New Start-Up Is Claiming About Its Future

Following the Capitol Hill attacks on January 6, former President Donald Trump found himself without a social media home. On January 7, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be banned in the short term from using Facebook and Instagram for inciting violence. "We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote in a statement indicating the ban would last two weeks minimum, via Twitter. That temporary ban continued, and by June, the social media giant announced the former president would be barred from their services for at least two years. "At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded," Nick Clegg, vice president of Facebook's Global Affairs, wrote in a statement. Not only was Trump removed from Facebook's subsidiaries, but he was also removed from a slew of other platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, and more, per Glamour.

When news of his two-year involuntary social media hiatus was announced, Trump condemned the platforms that banned him. "They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore!" he said in a statement, via ABC News. In October, Trump announced he'd decided to fight back by creating his own social media platform called TRUTH Social, per USA Today. The former president had lofty goals for the platform and his media group, but this particular claim has the public scratching its collective head.