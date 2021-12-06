Hilaria Baldwin Shares New Information About The Moment Alec Learned Halyna Hutchins Died

Alec Baldwin has been facing intense public (and legal) scrutiny since the October 21 on-set accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of "Rust." On December 2, Alec shared his side of the story in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, arguing he bears no responsibility for Hutchins' death because he never pulled the trigger. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them," he told Stephanopoulos. The actor also said that, while heartbroken, he feels no guilt over the shooting. "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," he added.

Alec's decision to address the media in the midst of an ongoing criminal investigation and a couple of civil lawsuits has been deemed as risky by legal experts, with some going so far as to call it a mistake. "It's really a no-upside situation, as far as the legal consequences are concerned. As an actor and as a public figure, there are nonlegal reasons to give an interview, but as an attorney, there's no reason you should ever give an interview like that. It can only backfire," former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told the Los Angeles Times. Rahmani added that the risks far outweigh the rewards because what he said in the interview can, in legal terms, be used against him but for in his defense.

However, Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, said he had no option but to open up.