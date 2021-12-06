What's Really Going On With BTS' Extended Break?

The ultimate K-pop band BTS is taking a break. The South Korean boy band announced on December 5 they will begin an "extended period of rest," per their band management team, Big Hit, via the Daily Mail.

There's no doubt that BTS is one of the biggest bands on the current music scene. Most recently, the band, which consists of seven members — Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V — wrapped up their stint on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, as well as their own L.A. residency tour "Permission To Dance On Stage." Since their debut in 2013, the band has won numerous accolades, including one of their most recent wins at the American Music Awards for "Artist of the Year," per Page Six. Not only that, but their hit song "Dynamite" broke records when it became the longest No. 1 single in Billboard's Digital Sales chart history.

Obviously, BTS is just getting started, so when the band's management announced the group's extended break, fans began to worry. And for obvious reasons. Any time bands in the recent past have announced a break, that break quickly became a breakup. So, what's going on with BTS? Is there a breakup on the horizon?