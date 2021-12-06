What's Really Going On With BTS' Extended Break?
The ultimate K-pop band BTS is taking a break. The South Korean boy band announced on December 5 they will begin an "extended period of rest," per their band management team, Big Hit, via the Daily Mail.
There's no doubt that BTS is one of the biggest bands on the current music scene. Most recently, the band, which consists of seven members — Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V — wrapped up their stint on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, as well as their own L.A. residency tour "Permission To Dance On Stage." Since their debut in 2013, the band has won numerous accolades, including one of their most recent wins at the American Music Awards for "Artist of the Year," per Page Six. Not only that, but their hit song "Dynamite" broke records when it became the longest No. 1 single in Billboard's Digital Sales chart history.
Obviously, BTS is just getting started, so when the band's management announced the group's extended break, fans began to worry. And for obvious reasons. Any time bands in the recent past have announced a break, that break quickly became a breakup. So, what's going on with BTS? Is there a breakup on the horizon?
BTS is taking time off to enjoy the holidays
Don't worry, BTS ARMY! The K-pop sensations are here to stay. When announcing the band's extended break, their management explained they are simply taking a break so the group's members can enjoy the holidays with their families. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement read. "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."
The band's management continued, noting that, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS remained active "in order to engage with fans," and during that time, they were able to "cement themselves as top global artists." Considering the awards they have won this past year alone, there is no denying their enduring popularity. But, since this is the second extended break for the band since their first in 2019, management made sure to ease fan's worries that this break could turn into a breakup by adding that BTS is preparing for a concert and a new album release to mark this new chapter. "They will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans."