Blake Shelton Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Why Adam Levine Wasn't Invited To His Wedding

Ever since getting engaged last year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding has been a big topic of discussion. As previously reported by Page Six, the singing sensations walked down the aisle this summer in July after five years of dating at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

Ahead of their big day, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April and jokingly stated that he doesn't "support their marriage" after host Ellen Degeneres asked if he was going to sing at the ceremony. "She's so cool, and he's not," Levine said, taking a possibly good-natured swipe at Shelton. After Degeneres said the country singer is "very funny and very smart," Levine threw half a compliment by expressing he is "vaguely charming" before laughing. The "What Lovers Do" hitmaker admitted he probably won't be invited to the wedding but insisted he will crash anyway.

As noted by Page Six, Levine did not attend Stefani and Shelton's big day because he was allegedly recording in Miami. However, Shelton himself suggested a different reason for the Grammy-winner's absence from the nuptials.