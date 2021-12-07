Blake Shelton Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Why Adam Levine Wasn't Invited To His Wedding
Ever since getting engaged last year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding has been a big topic of discussion. As previously reported by Page Six, the singing sensations walked down the aisle this summer in July after five years of dating at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.
Ahead of their big day, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April and jokingly stated that he doesn't "support their marriage" after host Ellen Degeneres asked if he was going to sing at the ceremony. "She's so cool, and he's not," Levine said, taking a possibly good-natured swipe at Shelton. After Degeneres said the country singer is "very funny and very smart," Levine threw half a compliment by expressing he is "vaguely charming" before laughing. The "What Lovers Do" hitmaker admitted he probably won't be invited to the wedding but insisted he will crash anyway.
As noted by Page Six, Levine did not attend Stefani and Shelton's big day because he was allegedly recording in Miami. However, Shelton himself suggested a different reason for the Grammy-winner's absence from the nuptials.
Adam Levine was cut from the guestlist
Months after Adam Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Blake Shelton was invited on the same show and opened up as to why the Maroon 5 frontwoman did not attend his and Gwen Stefani's wedding in the summer. After Levine mocked the country singer and joked about not supporting their wedding, Shelton got his own back and cut him from the guestlist. "That's the reason we didn't invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show," Shelton said as a joke. "[I] purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding, and I think it's funny."
After host Ellen Degeneres questioned whether Levine would have been invited to his big day if he didn't joke about him on her show, Shelton told viewers "we'll never know." With that being said Shelton doesn't seem to regret his choice as he stated: "I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding — and I think it's funny."
Stefani and Shelton's wedding was very intimate and consisted of around 30 guests, according to Us Weekly. "The Voice" host Carlson Daly officiated the ceremony and Stefani's three sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale — were also in attendance. As seen on Stefani's Instagram, Shelton posed with his wife and her kids for a stunning professional snapshot on their big day.