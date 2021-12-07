How Goran Visnjic Came To Amazon's Twisted Superhero Series The Boys - Exclusive

As Goran Visnjic explained, it was his pre-existing relationship with "Timeless" creator Eric Kripke that resulted in a role in "The Boys," given that Kripke went on to become showrunner on the latter series.

"'The Boys,' it's my buddy, Eric Kripke, who's done 'Timeless' with us," Visnjic explained. "When I saw the first season of 'The Boys,' I was like, 'Dude, I love this. What the hell? It's insane. What did you do?' He was like, 'You realize that ...?' I'm like, 'Yeah, do you have anything for me?' He's like, 'Actually there is a role. Let me think about it.' So he called me the next day, he's like, 'Yeah, there is this guy ... Blah, blah.' That's how I ended up doing it," the actor recalled. "It was awesome, it was a blast. When it comes from the previous relationship, you get a next job, and especially if you're in a really ... You love those people. It's always more than fun to do a job like that."

As viewers of "The Boys" will recall (spoilers!) Visnjic's character, cult leader Alastair Adana, exited the show in a dramatically gory fashion when head-exploding Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit, used her unique gift to blast Alastair's head right off his neck. While it seems unlikely the Fresca-drinking cult leader will return to the show, anything's possible within the superhero/fantasy genre. However, Visnjic isn't optimistic about the chances of Alastair's resurrection. "If they introduced a superhero who puts their Humpty Dumpties together, maybe," he joked.

"The Accursed" is currently available on VOD.