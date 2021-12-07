How Goran Visnjic Came To Amazon's Twisted Superhero Series The Boys - Exclusive
Actor Goran Visnjic first landed on the radar of American television viewers in 1999, when he made his debut as Dr. Luka Kovacs in NBC's mega-hit medical drama "ER," a role he played until the show ended its run in 2008. Since then, his credits have exploded with film and TV roles, including feature films as "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," and "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," and on the small screen NBC's time-travel drama "Timeless," dark Netflix comedy "The Santa Clarita Diet," and Hulu's "Dollface." Currently, Visnjic can be seen in the new horror movie "The Accursed," focusing on a long-dormant family curse that rears its head unexpectedly.
One of his more recent roles has been in Amazon Prime Video's antihero superhero series "The Boys," playing scheming Alastair Adama, head of the sinister Church of the Collective. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Visnjic reveals how working on a fan-favorite project from his past led to being cast in "The Boys."
Working on Timeless led to a role on The Boys
As Goran Visnjic explained, it was his pre-existing relationship with "Timeless" creator Eric Kripke that resulted in a role in "The Boys," given that Kripke went on to become showrunner on the latter series.
"'The Boys,' it's my buddy, Eric Kripke, who's done 'Timeless' with us," Visnjic explained. "When I saw the first season of 'The Boys,' I was like, 'Dude, I love this. What the hell? It's insane. What did you do?' He was like, 'You realize that ...?' I'm like, 'Yeah, do you have anything for me?' He's like, 'Actually there is a role. Let me think about it.' So he called me the next day, he's like, 'Yeah, there is this guy ... Blah, blah.' That's how I ended up doing it," the actor recalled. "It was awesome, it was a blast. When it comes from the previous relationship, you get a next job, and especially if you're in a really ... You love those people. It's always more than fun to do a job like that."
As viewers of "The Boys" will recall (spoilers!) Visnjic's character, cult leader Alastair Adana, exited the show in a dramatically gory fashion when head-exploding Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit, used her unique gift to blast Alastair's head right off his neck. While it seems unlikely the Fresca-drinking cult leader will return to the show, anything's possible within the superhero/fantasy genre. However, Visnjic isn't optimistic about the chances of Alastair's resurrection. "If they introduced a superhero who puts their Humpty Dumpties together, maybe," he joked.
"The Accursed" is currently available on VOD.