90 Day Fiance's Annie And David Get Real About The Infamous Storage Unit - Exclusive

David Toborowsky and his wife Annie are one of the most enduring couples in the "90 Day Fiancé" universe. Since their debut on Season 5 of the flagship series, the pair has proved that age is just a number and cultural differences can be a site of common ground. That doesn't mean their relationship was always smooth sailing — if it was, it probably wouldn't be such great TV.

As fans might remember, the couple struggled when they moved back to the United States from Thailand. As Annie put it, "I have to move from place to place and get worse and worse." The couple first bunked with friend Chris Thieneman, a well-meaning pot-stirrer responsible for the pair's most scandalous moment. After that, they moved into one of Chris' empty real estate properties: a converted firehouse. By the time they made it to the spin-off, Chris sold the firehouse, forcing the couple to move with just three days' notice. Enter: the storage unit.

With no other options, David and Annie moved into Chris' storage facility. To viewers, it looked like the couple shacked up in a literal storage unit (it was technically an apartment, but only by a slim margin of barely-there amenities). To this day, the storage unit is a thing of "90 Day" infamy — but just how bad was it? In this exclusive interview, David and Annie tell all.