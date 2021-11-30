David Toborowsky Sounds Off On This Scandalous 90 Day Fiance Moment - Exclusive

TLC's "90 Day Fiance" is a treasure trove of uncomfortable moments — from that time Paul Staehle wore a condom to protect himself from parasites while swimming in Brazil to Big Ed awkwardly confronting Rosmarie about her bad breath. The only reason David Toborowsky's cringe-worthy confrontation with his confidante Chris Thieneman doesn't rank in the top tier of awkward is that there are too many to choose from. Nonetheless, the moment was still headline-worthy.

For those who need a refresher, we first met David in Season 5 and watched as he tried to rebuild his life in the United States with his now-wife Annie Suwan Toborowsky. "I was unprepared for what America would be like after five and a half years [in Asia]," he tells Nicki Swift. "... It was difficult ... Who hires a 50 year old that has been out of the market here?"

David and Annie ultimately moved in with Chris, as they struggled to get back on their feet — but first, he laid down the ground rules during an awkward double date. Chris first asked Annie to help out around the house in lieu of paying rent. As a passionate home chef, she was happy to oblige. Then, Chris asked if she'd be down to give him Thai massages. Cue: awkward stares brilliantly executed by production. The moment quickly became a small scandal. So, what did David really think about Chris' request? Here's what he exclusively told Nicki Swift.