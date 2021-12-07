The Real Reason Rebel Wilson's Team Didn't Want Her To Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson has worked hard to get healthy, and she hasn't been shy about showing off her incredible weight loss. The "Pitch Perfect" star opened up about her 70-pound weight loss in an interview with The Daily Telegraph back in October. "It's not about being a certain size or body weight or anything," she told the outlet. "It's just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you're on," she added. Wilson started off by doing something that she really enjoyed — playing tennis — and now, she just tries to keep her body moving, even if it's simply going for a walk.

"I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you," Wilson told TODAY in November. The actor enjoys listening to podcasts while she walks, which has become one of her "favorite" ways to get some exercise. Of course, 70+ pounds don't come off by exercise alone, and Wilson has opened up about her diet, as well. Wilson reached her goal weight of 165 pounds thanks in part to the Mayr Method diet, a program that focuses on gut health, according to People magazine.

And while Wilson looks amazing these days, what some people don't know is that her team was actually worried about her decision to lose weight.