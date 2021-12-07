Farrah Abraham Has Something To Say About Tristan Thompson

Many have opinions when it comes to Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson. After all, fans have watched the ups and downs between the couple play out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" for years. Who could forget watching Khloé go into labor when the news broke that Thompson had cheated on her just days before. Don't even get us started on the Jordyn Woods thing. Since then, they've broken up, gotten back together, gotten engaged, and broken up yet again.

These days, Thompson and Khloé are peacefully co-parenting their daughter True, according to reports, but that doesn't mean their past romantic relationships aren't following them around. A few days ago, news broke that Thompson is supposedly expecting a child with his personal trainer — a child which would have been conceived while he was still dating Khloé, per the Daily Mail. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," an insider told People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."

Khloé's been keeping quiet about the supposed betrayal but fans haven't. Twitter was flooded with opinions like this one: "at this point tristan thompson is known only for playing khloe kardashian, not for playing basketball." In the midst of all the chaos, reality star Farrah Abraham jumped in to offer her opinion, and it was ummm, interesting to say the least.