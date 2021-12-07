Farrah Abraham Has Something To Say About Tristan Thompson
Many have opinions when it comes to Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson. After all, fans have watched the ups and downs between the couple play out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" for years. Who could forget watching Khloé go into labor when the news broke that Thompson had cheated on her just days before. Don't even get us started on the Jordyn Woods thing. Since then, they've broken up, gotten back together, gotten engaged, and broken up yet again.
These days, Thompson and Khloé are peacefully co-parenting their daughter True, according to reports, but that doesn't mean their past romantic relationships aren't following them around. A few days ago, news broke that Thompson is supposedly expecting a child with his personal trainer — a child which would have been conceived while he was still dating Khloé, per the Daily Mail. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," an insider told People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."
Khloé's been keeping quiet about the supposed betrayal but fans haven't. Twitter was flooded with opinions like this one: "at this point tristan thompson is known only for playing khloe kardashian, not for playing basketball." In the midst of all the chaos, reality star Farrah Abraham jumped in to offer her opinion, and it was ummm, interesting to say the least.
Farrah Abraham goes in on Tristan Thompson
Apparently, Farrah Abraham is just as invested in the Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/new baby, baby drama as the rest of us. The "Teen Mom" alum took to Instagram shortly after the news broke to share her thoughts. "F–k woman abusers, f–k abortion, f–k @realtristan13," Farrah reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. As for what Thompson should do next, Farrah had a suggestion. "Get a vasectomy WOMANIZERS!" she wrote. "these poor kids ! Jesus!" She shared an additional photo of a Daily Mail headline about Thompson allegedly asking the purported mother of his third child to get an abortion in exchange for $75,000.
Farrah also decided it was the appropriate time to share some of her political opinions. "The TEXAS government was right!" she wrote evidently voicing her support for recent changes making it more difficult to get an abortion in the southern state. For good measure, she tagged Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The mother of Thompson's supposed third child is or was based in Texas, potentially explaining why she flagged the state in particular.
To the surprise of no one, Thompson has not commented on Farrah's unsolicited advice. It is unclear whether he's even seen the Instagram Story and ditto for Gov. Abbott.