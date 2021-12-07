Bad News For Chris Cuomo's Upcoming Book
More trouble is in the pipeline for Chris Cuomo. The now-former CNN anchor was previously suspended and ultimately ousted from the network on December 4th for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual misconduct allegations using his media connections. In a statement, CNN noted, "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."
In response, Chris released a statement of his own. "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," said the former anchor. He called the firing "disappointing," but expressed gratitude for "the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot." Since then, Chris announced that he is also ending his SiriusXM show, "Let's Get After It," which he has hosted since 2018. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Chris reasoned, adding that he has "to take a step back and focus on what comes next" and is "extremely grateful for the support" he received from Sirius, per The Hollywood Reporter.
But the trouble doesn't stop there — now, Chris has been dealt another blow to his career.
Chris Cuomo's book deal has been pulled
HarperCollins has scrapped its plans to publish Chris Cuomo's planned book, "Deep Denial," per the New York Post. The book, which was set to be published through HarperCollins' imprint Custom House, has now been shelved according to spokesperson Kelly Rudolph. "I can confirm that we don't intend to publish the book," she stated without further explanation. As of this writing, Chris hasn't addressed the development.
An ardent critic of former President Donald Trump, the former CNN anchor has not held back how he truly feels about 45. Regarding "Deep Denial," the Post revealed the book was supposed to be "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."
Interestingly enough, The Hollywood Reporter notes that HarperCollins is actually owned by News Corp., which was founded by Rupert Murdoch, who currently serves as executive chairman. If you're wondering why that name seems so familiar, it's because Murdoch also helped create rival network Fox News with the help of the late Roger Ailes. Interesting!