Bad News For Chris Cuomo's Upcoming Book

More trouble is in the pipeline for Chris Cuomo. The now-former CNN anchor was previously suspended and ultimately ousted from the network on December 4th for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual misconduct allegations using his media connections. In a statement, CNN noted, "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

In response, Chris released a statement of his own. "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," said the former anchor. He called the firing "disappointing," but expressed gratitude for "the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot." Since then, Chris announced that he is also ending his SiriusXM show, "Let's Get After It," which he has hosted since 2018. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Chris reasoned, adding that he has "to take a step back and focus on what comes next" and is "extremely grateful for the support" he received from Sirius, per The Hollywood Reporter.

But the trouble doesn't stop there — now, Chris has been dealt another blow to his career.