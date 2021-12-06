Chris Cuomo's Professional Life Just Took Another Hit

Chris Cuomo's world has been turned upside-down since his shocking termination from CNN on December 4. The termination came just days after being suspended by the network for his involvement in aiding brother and former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against multiple sexual misconduct allegations. "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday ... which [CNN was] not privy to before their public release [and] raise serious questions," a CNN spokesperson stated following his suspension.

"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson continued, and "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation." Unfortunately for Chris, the burden became too great for CNN to bear, leading to his eventual termination.

Issuing a statement of his own, Chris stated, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," adding that "as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot" (via CNN). "I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work," he continued. And now, two days following his CNN termination, Chris Cuomo's professional life is further coming undone.