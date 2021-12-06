Chris Cuomo's Professional Life Just Took Another Hit
Chris Cuomo's world has been turned upside-down since his shocking termination from CNN on December 4. The termination came just days after being suspended by the network for his involvement in aiding brother and former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against multiple sexual misconduct allegations. "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday ... which [CNN was] not privy to before their public release [and] raise serious questions," a CNN spokesperson stated following his suspension.
"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson continued, and "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation." Unfortunately for Chris, the burden became too great for CNN to bear, leading to his eventual termination.
Issuing a statement of his own, Chris stated, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," adding that "as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot" (via CNN). "I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work," he continued. And now, two days following his CNN termination, Chris Cuomo's professional life is further coming undone.
Chris Cuomo announces the end of his SiriusXM show
Following his termination from CNN, Chris Cuomo announced on December 6 that he is now hanging up the boots with his SiriusXM radio show, "Let's Get After It." In a statement, Chris said, "The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," adding that "right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next" (via The Hollywood Reporter). He concluded, stating, "I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there."
A spokesperson for SiriusXM noted that, "Following Chris Cuomo's statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It will no longer air" and thanked him for his contributions to the company. Per NBC News, former ABC News journalist Brian Ross filled in Chris' usual radio spot on December 6, catching many listeners off-guard after Cuomo revealed he "[looks] forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."
According to The New York Times, Chris began hosting the radio show in 2018, coinciding with his rise to primetime on CNN.