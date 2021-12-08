Jennifer Lawrence Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Leonardo DiCaprio's On-Set Behavior

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to the silver screen with "Don't Look Up," the upcoming Netflix dark comedy by Adam McKay, and she's back to revealing hilarious anecdotes with her co-stars — including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lawrence, who was once named "World's Highest Paid Actress" in 2016 by Forbes, took over Hollywood when she won Best Actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" and portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster "The Hunger Games" film series. However, in recent years, she stepped away from the spotlight for personal reasons. The actor recently told Vanity Fair that she had "gotten sick" of herself as a Hollywood star and felt disconnected from the film projects she took on. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence said. In her time away from the limelight, Lawrence married her husband Cooke Maroney in October 2019, and the couple is now expecting their first baby together.

Following her return to acting in "Don't Look Up," Lawrence is back to her JLaw ways of telling it like it is while doing press, baby bump and all. When asked what she's been up to in the last three years on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Lawrence cheekily responded, "I just had a ton of sex." In the same interview, Lawrence also spilled some major tea about working with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.