Jennifer Lawrence Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Leonardo DiCaprio's On-Set Behavior
Jennifer Lawrence is returning to the silver screen with "Don't Look Up," the upcoming Netflix dark comedy by Adam McKay, and she's back to revealing hilarious anecdotes with her co-stars — including Leonardo DiCaprio.
Lawrence, who was once named "World's Highest Paid Actress" in 2016 by Forbes, took over Hollywood when she won Best Actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" and portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster "The Hunger Games" film series. However, in recent years, she stepped away from the spotlight for personal reasons. The actor recently told Vanity Fair that she had "gotten sick" of herself as a Hollywood star and felt disconnected from the film projects she took on. "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence said. In her time away from the limelight, Lawrence married her husband Cooke Maroney in October 2019, and the couple is now expecting their first baby together.
Following her return to acting in "Don't Look Up," Lawrence is back to her JLaw ways of telling it like it is while doing press, baby bump and all. When asked what she's been up to in the last three years on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Lawrence cheekily responded, "I just had a ton of sex." In the same interview, Lawrence also spilled some major tea about working with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.
Jennifer Lawrence did a hilarious impression of what it's like working with Leonardo DiCaprio
Jennifer Lawrence revealed what working with Leonardo DiCaprio is really like on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The star dished about filming a scene in a car with DiCaprio and young Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet. While that sounds like the experience of a lifetime for some, Lawrence joked that it was a nightmare for her. "It was the most annoying day of my life," she recalled. "They drove me crazy that day."
The "X-Men" actor revealed that Chalamet was just over-eager about filming his first scene of the film, and explained why DiCaprio was being a nuisance. "Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah,'" she said, affecting a voice for DiCaprio. "I just remember being in absolute misery that day," she quipped. "It was hell."
Still, Lawrence had some of her own... unique moments on set, she revealed to Vanity Fair. Explaining to the outlet that her character, Kate, "is the type to be fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," that meant she had to have two nose piercings. "And the nose rings...," the "Hunger Games" star continued, "One just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio."