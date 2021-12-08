Ben Affleck Makes Strong Statement About Republicans
Ben Affleck is someone who isn't afraid to voice his opinion, especially when it comes to what's going on in the political arena. In fact, Affleck has often gotten into heated discussions about politics and religion in the past. Back in 2014, Affleck lashed out at Maher and Sam Harris, the author of "Waking UP: A Guide To Spirituality Without Religion," over Islamic stereotypes. According to ABC News, when Harris said, "Islam at this moment is the motherlode of bad ideas," Affleck responded with, "Jesus Christ. That's an ugly thing to say." The actor added that Muslims "just want to go to school, have some sandwiches, pray five times a day and don't do any of the things that 'all Muslims do' – you're stereotyping!"
If that weren't enough, Affleck also hinted that he would have a hard time working with someone knowing that they were a Republican. "When I watch a guy I know is a big Republican, part of me thinks, I probably wouldn't like this person if I met him, or we would have different opinions," he told Playboy in 2013 (via HuffPost). "That s**t fogs the mind when you should be paying attention and be swept into the illusion."
Seeing how Affleck has made his views quite clear in the past, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that he has this to say about Republicans now.
Ben Affleck things Republicans need to step back
Ben Affleck participated in a virtual roundtable discussion with former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and television star Tracee Ellis Ross to discuss voting rights and which side of the political fence is guilty of gerrymandering, according to The Hill.
Affleck said he feels that having just a single party with power "leads to a sense of voters not feeling like their vote counts," especially when it comes to big elections. Affleck suggested that Republicans get away with much more than their Democratic counterparts by saying, "It leads to hyperpartisan politics where special interests rule and party extremists are incentivized instead of common sense and finding common ground and compromise, and a lot of this we're seeing in our country today." He also said that the Republicans are guilty of gerrymandering, manipulating congressional district boundaries to favor their party. Clinton agreed with Affleck, by adding that "politics is about power."
While it doesn't seem like Affleck will be invited to any Washington, D.C. soirees hosted by members of the Grand Old Party, critics can only wonder how Affleck will react the next time someone like former President Donald Trump disses his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's headline-grabbing curves, as he did back in 2014, per ET Online. We have a feeling that Affleck would use shorter words than gerrymandering to describe his exact feelings.