Ben Affleck Makes Strong Statement About Republicans

Ben Affleck is someone who isn't afraid to voice his opinion, especially when it comes to what's going on in the political arena. In fact, Affleck has often gotten into heated discussions about politics and religion in the past. Back in 2014, Affleck lashed out at Maher and Sam Harris, the author of "Waking UP: A Guide To Spirituality Without Religion," over Islamic stereotypes. According to ABC News, when Harris said, "Islam at this moment is the motherlode of bad ideas," Affleck responded with, "Jesus Christ. That's an ugly thing to say." The actor added that Muslims "just want to go to school, have some sandwiches, pray five times a day and don't do any of the things that 'all Muslims do' – you're stereotyping!"

If that weren't enough, Affleck also hinted that he would have a hard time working with someone knowing that they were a Republican. "When I watch a guy I know is a big Republican, part of me thinks, I probably wouldn't like this person if I met him, or we would have different opinions," he told Playboy in 2013 (via HuffPost). "That s**t fogs the mind when you should be paying attention and be swept into the illusion."

Seeing how Affleck has made his views quite clear in the past, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that he has this to say about Republicans now.