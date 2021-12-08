Serena Williams Makes A Huge Announcement About Her Future
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is making headlines yet again following the highly-anticipated November 19 release of the biographical drama, "King Richard" — a film that aims to showcase sisters Serena and Venus Williams' ascension into athletic greatness through the viewpoint of their father, Richard Williams.
According to Serena, the film proved to be a great opportunity to shed a different light on African American fathers. "A lot of Black men aren't seen in that light. And a lot of people think that my dad was a different character. He wanted us to have fun first over anything. That's the thing that I loved most, " she explained to Forbes when asked about the film she executive produced alongside her sister, Venus. "People have gotten the story wrong, or media have portrayed my dad in an untruthful light. We want to get this story right," she declared.
But there's something else Serena would like to set the record straight on: her immediate future in tennis...
Serena William will not be competing in the 2022 Australian Open
Tennis legend Serena Williams will not be competing in the Australian Open in 2022.
"Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year's Australian Open," Serena penned in a statement on December 8. "While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," she added. This new revelation is in stark contrast to the Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley's recent comments wherein he said that it was "very likely" Williams would be competing in the tournament, per The Guardian.
As you may recall, Serena first stunned the masses when she opted out of the US Open back in August with a similar message, citing a hamstring injury. "I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I'll see you soon."
Get well soon, Serena! We're all rooting for you!