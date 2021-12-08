Serena Williams Makes A Huge Announcement About Her Future

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is making headlines yet again following the highly-anticipated November 19 release of the biographical drama, "King Richard" — a film that aims to showcase sisters Serena and Venus Williams' ascension into athletic greatness through the viewpoint of their father, Richard Williams.

According to Serena, the film proved to be a great opportunity to shed a different light on African American fathers. "A lot of Black men aren't seen in that light. And a lot of people think that my dad was a different character. He wanted us to have fun first over anything. That's the thing that I loved most, " she explained to Forbes when asked about the film she executive produced alongside her sister, Venus. "People have gotten the story wrong, or media have portrayed my dad in an untruthful light. We want to get this story right," she declared.

But there's something else Serena would like to set the record straight on: her immediate future in tennis...