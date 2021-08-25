The Real Reason Serena Williams Pulled Out Of The US Open

Serena Williams is one of the undisputed tennis greats. With her intimidating serves and powerful returns, she has won more Grand Slam singles titles (23) than any other woman or man, and at 39 years old, is chasing Margaret Court's long-standing record of 24. But as of this writing, that goal seems to be slipping away.

In July 2021, Williams withdrew from Wimbledon due to an injured right hamstring, in addition to skipping the 2021 Western & Southern Open. "Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon," the star said in a press release at the time (via USA Today), assuring fans that she would be "back on the court very soon."

But "soon" can't come soon enough, after news broke that the Grand Slam winner would not be participating in the prestigious U.S. Open kicking off on August 30, per New York Post. The last time Williams missed the U.S. Open was in 2017 when she gave birth to daughter Olympia. In 2018, Williams fell to Naomi Osaka — and because she hasn't won a Grand Slam since defeating her own sister at the Australian Open in 2017, fans are no doubt eager for a comeback. Clearly, Williams is too, and she therefore has a good reason for pulling out of the upcoming tournament.