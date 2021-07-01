Here's Why Serena Williams Decided To Withdraw From Wimbledon

Serena Williams has certainly made her mark on the professional tennis world. She holds 23 Grand Slam titles, the most of the Open era and just one behind Margaret Court, per Fox Sports. Her last Grand Slam title was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she beat her sister Venus Williams in the finals. Williams has not pulled off a win in a Grand Slam tournament since the birth of her daughter Olympia, who is now 3 years old.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently dropped out of this year's Olympics without giving a specific reason why. "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," the 39-year-old mom of one explained at a press conference, per The New York Times. "I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry." The announcement sparked suspicions about why Williams isn't heading to Tokyo this summer. "Her focus right now is on trying to win the majors," Mary Joe Fernandez, an ESPN analyst, pondered. "It's a tough summer if you go from here to Tokyo to the U.S. Open. Maybe she's trying to pace herself."

Unfortunately, Williams also had to withdraw from her latest Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon. Read on to find out why.