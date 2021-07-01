Here's Why Serena Williams Decided To Withdraw From Wimbledon
Serena Williams has certainly made her mark on the professional tennis world. She holds 23 Grand Slam titles, the most of the Open era and just one behind Margaret Court, per Fox Sports. Her last Grand Slam title was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she beat her sister Venus Williams in the finals. Williams has not pulled off a win in a Grand Slam tournament since the birth of her daughter Olympia, who is now 3 years old.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently dropped out of this year's Olympics without giving a specific reason why. "There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," the 39-year-old mom of one explained at a press conference, per The New York Times. "I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry." The announcement sparked suspicions about why Williams isn't heading to Tokyo this summer. "Her focus right now is on trying to win the majors," Mary Joe Fernandez, an ESPN analyst, pondered. "It's a tough summer if you go from here to Tokyo to the U.S. Open. Maybe she's trying to pace herself."
Unfortunately, Williams also had to withdraw from her latest Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon. Read on to find out why.
Serena Williams' mid-match injury forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon
Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, was forced to drop out of the Grand Slam tournament in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury she sustained just one game earlier. The highly decorated tennis champion slipped behind the baseline and left the court for an injury timeout, per NBC Sports. She played one full game with her right thigh wrapped, which she lost, and eventually fell to the ground in pain. The medical examiner came over to check on her at which time Wiliams realized she would no longer be able to play in the tournament. The crowd gave her a standing ovation as Williams waved and walked off the court in tears.
Williams later took to Instagram to address her fans. "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," she wrote. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me."
Hopefully, Wiliams will be on the mend and well enough to play in the U.S. Open at the end of August.