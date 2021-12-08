The Tragic Death Of Real Housewives Of Johannesburg Star Naledi Willers

While the cause of Naledi Willers' death has yet to be released, the late television personality was always honest and forthcoming regarding her stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent remission.

"If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have," Naledi confessed in a candid Instagram post on October 30, 2020. "My name is Naledi Willers. Breast cancer survivor among so much else. But for now you can call me NALEGEND," she wrapped the lengthy post.

In yet another Instagram post dated November 3, 2020, Naledi thanked all of her many loved ones and fans for the outpouring of support and love she had received from them — but she wasn't done there. She also took the time to give back and encourage other women going through similar situations. "To my personal friends and those with whom I only get to interact on this platform alike: thank you. You have all breathed strength into my soul," she wrote.

RIP Naledi Willers.