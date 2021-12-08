The Tragic Death Of Real Housewives Of Johannesburg Star Naledi Willers
"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" star Naledi Willers has died.
Naledi's death was first revealed in an Instagram post on December 8. "The Willers & Friends are sad to announce the passing of their darling, daughter, friend, and sister on Tuesday, 7th December 2021," the somber post read. "Details about the service and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due time. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and prayers as we continue to struggle to process this tragic loss." Per the Daily Mail, Naledi was 30-years-young at the time of her death.
Upon learning of the tragic news, many of the reality TV star's friends, colleagues, and fans took to social media and other outlets to pay their respects and offer condolences. "I'm so sorry for her loss. What an incredible being," model Thembisa Nxumalo penned. Meanwhile, fellow Housewife Christall Kay released a statement to the Sunday World that read, "My sincere condolences to her family and friends. I remember her as a bold beauty that never shied away from a challenge."
Naledi Willers was diagnosed with breast cancer
While the cause of Naledi Willers' death has yet to be released, the late television personality was always honest and forthcoming regarding her stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent remission.
"If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have," Naledi confessed in a candid Instagram post on October 30, 2020. "My name is Naledi Willers. Breast cancer survivor among so much else. But for now you can call me NALEGEND," she wrapped the lengthy post.
In yet another Instagram post dated November 3, 2020, Naledi thanked all of her many loved ones and fans for the outpouring of support and love she had received from them — but she wasn't done there. She also took the time to give back and encourage other women going through similar situations. "To my personal friends and those with whom I only get to interact on this platform alike: thank you. You have all breathed strength into my soul," she wrote.
RIP Naledi Willers.