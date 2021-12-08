Meghan McCain Is Absolutely Fuming Over The Fox News Christmas Tree Scandal

So it looks like Meghan McCain got mad on the internet again, and other people on the internet got mad at her in turn. Such is the circle of life on Twitter. This time, McCain tweeted and deleted her take on the Fox News Christmas tree scandal, which sparked an immediate firestorm (pun absolutely intended) of backlash.

In case you missed it, the giant Christmas tree outside of Fox News headquarters in New York City caught fire early on Wednesday morning, allegedly set ablaze by one person on purpose, according to The New York Times. The Times also reported that the tree had been ceremonially lit during a special Christmas broadcast on the conservative news network.

The first round of Twitter jokes about the Fox News Christmas tree fire focused on quips about the network's "War on Christmas." "War On Christmas is off to a good start this year," joked one user over a video of the blaze. Journalist Lauren Hough wrote, "THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS WAS AN INSIDE JOB." But clearly, not everyone was amused.