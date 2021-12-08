Meghan McCain Is Absolutely Fuming Over The Fox News Christmas Tree Scandal
So it looks like Meghan McCain got mad on the internet again, and other people on the internet got mad at her in turn. Such is the circle of life on Twitter. This time, McCain tweeted and deleted her take on the Fox News Christmas tree scandal, which sparked an immediate firestorm (pun absolutely intended) of backlash.
In case you missed it, the giant Christmas tree outside of Fox News headquarters in New York City caught fire early on Wednesday morning, allegedly set ablaze by one person on purpose, according to The New York Times. The Times also reported that the tree had been ceremonially lit during a special Christmas broadcast on the conservative news network.
The first round of Twitter jokes about the Fox News Christmas tree fire focused on quips about the network's "War on Christmas." "War On Christmas is off to a good start this year," joked one user over a video of the blaze. Journalist Lauren Hough wrote, "THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS WAS AN INSIDE JOB." But clearly, not everyone was amused.
Meghan McCain's Christmas tree tweet sparked backlash
In her original, since-deleted tweet about the Fox News Christmas tree fire, Meghan McCain fumed, "I don't want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe Republicans to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire." And thus, the dragging began.
Some commentators noted that there was a difference between one guy setting a tree on fire and thousands of pro-Trump protestors storming the capitol. One person remarked, "Meghan McCain doesn't want to hear anything about Republican radicalism while the Fox News Christmas tree is on fire...because planning an insurrection and burning a tree are totally the same thing." Another said, "That's right, nobody can talk about 'white supremacy' or 'attempted coups' because of a minor property crime in midtown Manhattan." Others resurrected another McCain tweet, in which she claimed that New York City was like a war zone and was promptly quote-tweeted by another user who wrote, "Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It's fine."
Though she deleted the original tweet, McCain is still, as they say, tweeting through it. Best of luck with that.