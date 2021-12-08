Will Lala Kent Not Return To Vanderpump Rules?
Lala Kent may be saying goodbye to "Vanderpump Rules" ahead of its landmark 10th season. The reality star has had an up-and-down year after welcoming a daughter with Randall Emmett in March. A few months later, news broke of Lala splitting with Randall after a three year engagement. Randall was rumored to have cheated on her with two women in Nashville in October, leading Lala to break things off with him.
In a recent episode of her podcast, "Give Them LaLa," the reality star admitted to the break-up. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," she said about being oblivious to Randall's behavior, per Page Six. "I don't know how the f*** I didn't see a lot of this s***." Lala also revealed that she saw photos of Randall with other women that circulated on social media and wished that she hadn't been so unsuspecting. "I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I'm grateful no matter what. What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in?" she added. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye."
However, it seems like Lala is more than just saying goodbye to Randall — her future on "Vanderpump Rules" is uncertain too.
Lala Kent doesn't know if she'll return to Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent got real about her future on "Vanderpump Rules," after the Season 9 reunion taping caused her to feel left out after her split with Randall Emmett. The reality star got her start on the reality show six years ago, but admitted in the newest podcast episode for "Give Them LaLa," that she doesn't know what her future holds.
"I've been on this show for six years, I've changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. ... So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it's been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, 'Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'" the singer said, per Us Weekly.
As of now, a tenth season has not been announced. However, Lala noted, "[If] tomorrow they call me and say, 'We've been picked up,' I would take a big pause because I don't know if that's the space for me anymore." She added that the reunion left her "feeling a bit alone and isolated," and was disappointed that only one of her costars reached out to her after knowing what she had gone through with her split. However, Lala did say she was grateful for what the show has given her, so maybe a return is still possible for her.