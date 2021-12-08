Will Lala Kent Not Return To Vanderpump Rules?

Lala Kent may be saying goodbye to "Vanderpump Rules" ahead of its landmark 10th season. The reality star has had an up-and-down year after welcoming a daughter with Randall Emmett in March. A few months later, news broke of Lala splitting with Randall after a three year engagement. Randall was rumored to have cheated on her with two women in Nashville in October, leading Lala to break things off with him.

In a recent episode of her podcast, "Give Them LaLa," the reality star admitted to the break-up. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," she said about being oblivious to Randall's behavior, per Page Six. "I don't know how the f*** I didn't see a lot of this s***." Lala also revealed that she saw photos of Randall with other women that circulated on social media and wished that she hadn't been so unsuspecting. "I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I'm grateful no matter what. What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in?" she added. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye."

However, it seems like Lala is more than just saying goodbye to Randall — her future on "Vanderpump Rules" is uncertain too.