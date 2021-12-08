Chrishell Stause Shows Off New Bold Look
The cast of Netflix's original reality series "Selling Sunset" has skyrocketed to new levels of fame. The show, if you aren't already familiar, follows luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles as they sell and buy homes for their very wealthy and famous clients (Simu Liu and French Montana both appear in Season 4). It also captures all the drama that happens at the brokerage, which is spearheaded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. One of the show's breakout stars, Chrishell Stause, has made headlines since she first came on the series as the new girl who happened to be married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. In Season 3, viewers watched Chrishell go through a very public divorce.
The real estate agent clearly bounced back, competing on "Dancing With the Stars" and dating fellow dancer Keo Motsepe. After a few months of dating, the couple called it quits. The fourth season of "Selling Sunset" began filming in May, and the former "All My Children" actor appeared to be single on the show. However, as her loyal fans already know previews for Season 5 reveal that the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant is now dating her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim. The pair revealed their relationship to the world on a trip to Italy and Greece in July via Instagram, and now the former soap actor is revealing a brand new look, doing so on December 7 at the People's Choice Awards.
Chrishell Stause ditches her blonde locks
It was just a few months ago "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause went public with her new relationship with co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, and now she's going public with a completely new look! At the People's Choice Awards, which she attended with her fellow co-stars, she walked the red carpet as a brunette. She teased changing her hair color via an Instagram Story, posting a picture of her hairstylist mixing colors with the caption "Let the fun begin." She also posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Needed a change." But wait — that's not all. Later followed an Instagram Story asking her 2.6 million followers whether they like the new hue; as of this morning, 80% have replied yes.
We won't see Chrishell's darker locks on Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," but there is good news. "There won't be such a long wait between seasons 4 and 5, like there was between 3 and 4," Stause revealed to Elle. Nice! Now we're just curious whether Chrishell will keep the new look until Season 6.
Of course, brunette or not, Chrishell will never lose sight of who she was before the fame. "I think you just have to have a sense of who you are. I've heard it all, so I feel like that helps build a thicker skin," she told Forbes about dealing with the attention, proving she won't pay the naysayers who don't like her new 'do any mind!