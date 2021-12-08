Chrishell Stause Shows Off New Bold Look

The cast of Netflix's original reality series "Selling Sunset" has skyrocketed to new levels of fame. The show, if you aren't already familiar, follows luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles as they sell and buy homes for their very wealthy and famous clients (Simu Liu and French Montana both appear in Season 4). It also captures all the drama that happens at the brokerage, which is spearheaded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. One of the show's breakout stars, Chrishell Stause, has made headlines since she first came on the series as the new girl who happened to be married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. In Season 3, viewers watched Chrishell go through a very public divorce.

The real estate agent clearly bounced back, competing on "Dancing With the Stars" and dating fellow dancer Keo Motsepe. After a few months of dating, the couple called it quits. The fourth season of "Selling Sunset" began filming in May, and the former "All My Children" actor appeared to be single on the show. However, as her loyal fans already know previews for Season 5 reveal that the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant is now dating her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim. The pair revealed their relationship to the world on a trip to Italy and Greece in July via Instagram, and now the former soap actor is revealing a brand new look, doing so on December 7 at the People's Choice Awards.