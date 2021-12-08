Bachelor Nation Can't Get Enough Of Trista Sutter's Anniversary Message

While current fans of "The Bachelor" franchise might not remember the show's earliest seasons, it has been on for a surprising number of years. Trista Sutter, née Rehn, was cast as the first-ever Bachelorette in 2002, with the season airing in January 2003, after she was the runner-up during Season 1 with Bachelor Alex Michel. During Trista's season, she fell head-over-heels in love with contestant Ryan Sutter.

Trista and Ryan tied the knot in 2003, with a televised wedding ABC paid them $1 million for, according to Entertainment Weekly. They went on to have two children: Maxwell Alston in 2007 and Blakesley Grace in 2009. Their staying power comes amid the demise of recent "Bachelor" franchise couples, like Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark. Now some fans are wondering whether the show still can foster long-term love the possibility for love — and it seems Trista and Ryan's post-reality tv relationship is what has optimists holding out hope for the franchise. Their marriage is so solid, after all — not only have they built a beautiful family, but Trista has been there for Ryan following his Lyme disease diagnosis in June. "I try to look at the positive. It's definitely a good thing to have answers. Not knowing is so, so difficult," she said at the time during an appearance on the "Almost Famous" podcast.

Now, Trista is speaking out again, this time commemorating their love in an anniversary message.