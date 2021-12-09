Nicole Kidman Says This Is The One Career Move She Won't Make

Nicole Kidman has achieved many impressive milestones in her decades-long career as an actor. During her nearly 40 years in the business, Kidman has done plenty of films and TV shows that have earned her prestigious accolades from various institutions. In 2003, she took home the coveted Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in "The Hours." Kidman has also done phenomenal television work, taking home an Emmy for her role in "Big Little Lies."

When asked if she ever considered another profession, Kidman said she has always been drawn to acting. "If there was a choice, I don't know I would be an actor," Kidman told The New York Times. "But its pull is so powerful that it's not a choice."

Kidman is also one of those actors who is not afraid to take risks when it comes to their career, but in her latest interview, she revealed that there's one subset of the acting industry that she refuses to touch.