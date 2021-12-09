Nicole Kidman Says This Is The One Career Move She Won't Make
Nicole Kidman has achieved many impressive milestones in her decades-long career as an actor. During her nearly 40 years in the business, Kidman has done plenty of films and TV shows that have earned her prestigious accolades from various institutions. In 2003, she took home the coveted Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in "The Hours." Kidman has also done phenomenal television work, taking home an Emmy for her role in "Big Little Lies."
When asked if she ever considered another profession, Kidman said she has always been drawn to acting. "If there was a choice, I don't know I would be an actor," Kidman told The New York Times. "But its pull is so powerful that it's not a choice."
Kidman is also one of those actors who is not afraid to take risks when it comes to their career, but in her latest interview, she revealed that there's one subset of the acting industry that she refuses to touch.
Nicole Kidman doesn't think she's good enough for Broadway
Nicole Kidman made an appearance on "Andy Cohen Live," where the host asked if she would ever consider exploring a career on Broadway. Surprisingly, the actor refused, claiming that she's not talented enough to be on stage. "I don't think my voice is strong enough," she shared. "I mean, Broadway is like... And also I just would feel so insecure." Kidman does not mind being a spectator, though, and watching her peers showcase their talents. "I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can't wait to see Hugh Jackman. Music Man. Here we come. But no, I don't feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway."
It's worth noting that Kidman is no stranger to musicals. In fact, she starred in the movie version of "Moulin Rouge," in which she earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination. But she once admitted that she's not as comfortable with singing when compared to acting. I can't do with my voice what I can do when I act and that's very frustrating," she told The Sydney Herald in October 2020. "With performance, there's the possibility I may not get there. But at least I know I can try to reach it. With voice, I just can't. I wish I could sing what I feel."
And there you have it! While we may never witness Kidman appear on Broadway, you can still find her showcasing her acting chops on the big screen.