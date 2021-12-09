The Real Reason Kate Middleton Once Held A Special Place In Prince Harry's Heart

Prince Harry lost his mother, Prince Diana, at a crucial time in his life, as she died on August 31, 1997, just two weeks before Harry's 13th birthday. That day, Harry lost the main female presence in his life, Newsweek noted. Both his father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, William, were going through their own hardships and weren't "emotionally available" for Harry or each other, the report detailed. To some extent, his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, eventually stepped into that role. When Harry was still a bachelor living at Kensington Palace nearby William and Kate, he would often show up at their apartment in hopes of eating some of Kate's homemade food, showing particular predilection for roast chicken, according to Newsweek.

Then, when Harry announced he was engaged to Meghan Markle in November 2017, William said he was happy for his brother and joked he was looking forward to seeing less of Harry in his home. "For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years," William told a reporter, a clip of which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared on Twitter.

But Kate apparently wasn't bothered. She enjoyed giving Harry cooking tips and spending nights binge-watching "Game of Thrones" with him, according to the Daily Mail. Harry's relationship with Kate has cooled amid Harry and William's feud, but a grand gesture ahead of Kate's engagement to William showed how highly he thinks of her.